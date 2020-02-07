CBI arrests alleged middleman Dhiraj Gupta in Manish Sisodia's OSD bribery case

CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested another person Dhiraj Gupta, in connection with the arrest of Gopal Krishna Madhav, a Delhi government officer and OSD to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a bribery case. The Central investigating agency has found Dhiraj was involved in the case as a middle-man, he has been sent to judicial custody.

According to sources, the accused officers were demanding a bribe of Rs 2.26 lakh.

Dhiraj was arrested on February 5 and has been sent to judicial custody. During his interrogation, Dhiraj has said that he had connections with tax officials as he was dealing to settle an old case. It was after Dhiraj's arrest, Gopal Krishna Madhav, Officer on Special Duty to deputy CM Sisodia was arrested.