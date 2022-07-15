Friday, July 15, 2022
     
Caste-related question in Periyar University examination stokes row, Vice Chancellor orders probe

Tamil Nadu news: The caste-related question- "Which one is the Lower Caste which belongs to Tamil Nadu" with four caste options- was asked to the first-year (second semester) Master in History students who were taking their exam in the subject 'Freedom Movement of Tamil Nadu: From 1800 to 1947'.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Salem Published on: July 15, 2022 14:08 IST
Image Source : ANI Vice Chancellor Jagannathan assured an investigation into the matter.

Highlights

  • A question paper in the Periyar University in Tamil Nadu has stoked controversy
  • Vice Chancellor Jagannathan assured an investigation into the matter
  • Vice Chancellor said that another university had prepared the question

Tamil Nadu news: A question paper in the Periyar University in Tamil Nadu has stoked controversy after a caste-related question was asked in the first-year exam conducted on Thursday (July 14).

However, Vice Chancellor Jagannathan assured an investigation into the matter.

The caste-related question- "Which one is the Lower Caste which belongs to Tamil Nadu" with four caste options- was asked to the first-year (second semester) Master in History students who were taking their exam in the subject 'Freedom Movement of Tamil Nadu: From 1800 to 1947'.

Speaking on the issue, the Vice Chancellor said that another university had prepared the question and he did not get any information regarding the paper.

"Question papers for exams are not prepared by Periyar University. Other university and college lecturers prepared the question paper. Usually, to avoid a question paper leak, we don't read the question paper before the exam. I didn't get any info regarding the controversial question. We will investigate this," the VC said.

"We are seeking a report from the controller of examination today who set the question paper. We are not considering conducting a re-exam," he added. 

(With ANI inputs)

