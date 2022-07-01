Captain Amarinder Singh likely to merge 'Punjab Lok Congress' with BJP: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Captain Amarinder Singh all set to join BJP, merge his 'Punjab Lok Congress' with saffron party.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on his return from London, said sources.

Amarinder Singh is currently in London where he underwent a successful spinal surgery on Saturday (July 25).

He is likely to be back in India this week when the process of his induction would begin.

When Punjab Lok Congress was formed?

Amarinder Singh had formed a new political party- Punjab Lok Congress- after he quit the Congress party following his removal from the post of CM late last year. Sources said that the Congress stalwart from Punjab would merge his new party into the BJP very soon.

After Amarinder’s exit last year, senior Congress leaders close to him quit the party and joined the BJP.

The former chief minister heads the Punjab Lok Congress outfit, which was an ally of the BJP in the recent state assembly polls.

Formally resigning from Congress on November 2, 2021, Singh wrote a scathing 7-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi explaining the rationale behind his decision. He took umbrage at the "midnight conspiracy" carried out by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra whereby a Congress Legislative Party meeting was called without keeping him in the loop.

On this occasion, he also announced that his new party will be called 'Punjab Lok Congress'. After failing to make an impact with PLC, Singh has reduced his political activities since the formation of the AAP government.

