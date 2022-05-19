Amarinder Singh's party trolls Navjot Singh Sidhu after road rage verdict: 'Thoko Tali'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Navjot Singh Sidhu gets one year in jail in road rage case.

Highlights Amarinder Singh's party mocked Navjot Sidhu after he was sent to one year in jail

The party, Punjab Lok Congress, tweeted: "Thoko Tali", after the verdict

The case dates back to 1988 where an elderly man passed away after a road rage involving Sidhu

Captain Amarinder Singh's party, Punjab Lok Congress, on Thursday, tweeted "Thoko Tali", trolling Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu after he was sent to one year in jail in connection to a road rage case.

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered its order on the review petition in a three-decade-old road rage case filed by the victim's family against Navjot Singh Sidhu. The order was delivered by a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul. Earlier, the court had reserved the order on an application seeking to enlarge the scope of notice in a road rage case against Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The application was also filed in an ongoing review petition. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had earlier opposed the plea seeking to enlarge the scope of the road rage case against him citing earlier order of the apex court which held that there was no evidence that the death of the victim was caused by a single blow in the road rage case.

The Road Rage Case

The case dates back to December 1988 when a Patiala resident Gurnam Singh died after being assaulted by Sidhu and his friend over a road rage incident. On December 27, 1988, Sidhu and Rupinder Singh Sandhu allegedly parked their car in the middle of the road near Sheranwala Gate crossing in Patiala. When Singh (65) reached the area and asked them to move their car, Sidhu assaulted Singh. Navjot Singh Sidhu had also allegedly removed Singh's car keys before fleeing so he failed to get medical help.

