Navjot Singh Sidhu gets one year jail in 1988 road rage case. 

Supreme Court imposes rigorous imprisonment on the Congress leader in a 3-decade-old case

The order was delivered by a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered its order on the review petition in a three-decade-old road rage case filed by the victim's family against Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment in the 1988 road rage case.

The order was delivered by a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul. Earlier, the court had reserved the order on an application seeking to enlarge the scope of notice in a road rage case against Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The application was also filed in an ongoing review petition.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had earlier opposed the plea seeking to enlarge the scope of the road rage case against him citing earlier order of the apex court which held that there was no evidence that the death of the victim was caused by a single blow in the road rage case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court reserved its judgment on the appeal filed by cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict convicting and sentencing him to three years in jail in a 1988 road rage case.

A bench comprising Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments.

Senior advocate R S Cheema, appearing for Sidhu, said that the evidence brought on record regarding the cause of death of the victim were "indefinite and contradictory".

He also said that the medical opinion regarding the cause of death of the deceased, Gurnam Singh, was "vague".

The bench also reserved its verdict on the appeal filed by Rupinder Singh Sandhu, who along with Sidhu was sentenced to three years in jail by the high court in the case.

Sidhu, who had quit the BJP and joined the Congress days before the Punjab Assembly election last year, had earlier told the bench that the findings of the high court were based on "opinion" and not on medical evidence.

