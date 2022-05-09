Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'Most constructive 50 minutes spent', says Sidhu after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann today, to discuss matters pertaining to Punjab's economy. Upon his meet with the CM, Sidhu called it the most constructive 50 minutes spent.

"Most constructive 50 minutes spent… Reiterated the pro-Punjab agenda that I have stood for for years… Talked about means to generate income, it’s the only solution to end Punjab’s problem… CM @BhagwantMann was very receptive… Assured that he will deliver on people’s aspirations…" he tweeted after the meeting.

Sidhu on April 22 had said Congress lost the Punjab elections because of the "mafia raj" that prevailed in the state and it now needed to reinvent itself, and praised Mann as a "younger brother" and an "honest man".

Sidhu had said he will support Mann, whose Aam Aadmi Party trounced the Congress in the recent assembly polls if he fights against the mafia.

Notably, AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary had also written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, seeking disciplinary action against Sidhu for trying to "portray himself above the party."

