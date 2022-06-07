Magnetic IEDs packed inside tiffin boxes dropped by drone along border area in Jammu

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Three magnetic IEDs packed inside tiffin boxes recovered from border area in Jammu.

Highlights BSF troops resorted to firing briefly along the India-Pakistan border.

They did so after hearing a humming sound.

The humming suggested that a drone was flying around.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops resorted to firing briefly along the India-Pakistan border in the Jammu district last night after hearing a humming sound which led to suspicion that a drone was flying around. Alert troops fired two rounds on hearing that humming sound coming from a height of about 800 meters in the Akhnoor area.

According to news agency ANI, security personnel were immediately deployed and they followed the anti-drone SOP in the general area. At around 11 pm in the Dayaran area of Kanachak, police observed the drone activity and fired at it again.

The payload attached to the drone was brought down. However, the drone could not be brought down.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said that the payload contained three magnetic IEDs packed inside tiffin boxes with the timers set. IEDs have been deactivated and diffused through a controlled explosion.

Drone-threat is present everywhere along the India-Pakistan border but security forces are alert to foil any nefarious design from across the border in the region.

