Image Source : PTI/FILE Uttar Pradesh govt imposes lockdown from July 10 till July 13

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday imposed a lockdown in the state from 10 pm tomorrow till 5 am on 13th July. During the lockdown, all offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, essential services will be allowed. Trains will continue to operate. The government in its notification said that medical and emergency services will continue to remain functional.

The government has allowed also construction work on all government projects and construction work in rural areas during the lockdown period.

All offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, essential services will be allowed. Trains will continue to operate: UP Government #Lockdown pic.twitter.com/7rUHYXnT8a — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2020

A total of 31,156 COVID-19 cases have been reported from UP so far, according to the union ministry of health and family welfare. 845 people have succumbed to the deadly contagious disease. 20,331 patients have been cured/recovered so far. At present there are 9,980 active cases.

Earlier today, Assam government had imposed "total lockdown" in Golaghat town from Thursday evening for eight days to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage