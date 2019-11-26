Pakistan fires mortar shells on forward posts along LoC in Jammu, Poonch districts | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 26, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Supreme Court to pass an order at 10:30 am today on the petition jointly filed by the NCP-Congress and Shiv Sena against the formation of BJP-led government in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to pay tribute at Police Memorial at Marine Drive on 11th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, in Mumbai
Nine people were killed while 17 injured in a collision between a UP Roadways bus and a truck in the Tindwari police station area here on Monday afternoon, police said.
In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and the UPSRTC announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries. The accident took place near the Saimiri turn this afternoon, SP (Banda) Ganesh Prasad Saha said.
A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing two-wheelers, police said here on Monday. The accused has been identified as Rakesh.
A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from him, they said.
"After receiving a tip-off, a raid was conducted near Satyawti Colony and Rakesh was nabbed. During interrogation, he disclosed his involvement in several cases of auto theft. Three more stolen vehicles were recovered," Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), said.
A head constable of Nagpur Police was on Monday arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for releasing the money seized during a gambling raid in 2013, an ACB official said. The accused Ravindra Chichghate (54), attached to Jaripatka police station, had demanded the bribe from the
accused for releasing Rs 41,700 seized during a gambling raid.
At least eight people were killed and several others injured when a bus and a truck collided head-on in Northwest Pakistan on Monday.\
The accident occurred in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the bus carrying passengers hit the truck coming from the opposite direction.
"Eight people were killed and over 20 injured were shifted to the DHQ hospital," Jawad Khalil, the District Emergency Officer 1122 said.
