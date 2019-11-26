Pakistan fires mortar shells on forward posts along LoC in Jammu, Poonch districts | Live Updates

Nine people were killed while 17 injured in a collision between a UP Roadways bus and a truck in the Tindwari police station area here on Monday afternoon, police said.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and the UPSRTC announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries. The accident took place near the Saimiri turn this afternoon, SP (Banda) Ganesh Prasad Saha said.