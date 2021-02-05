Friday, February 05, 2021
     
Massive fire erupts at Mumbai's Mankhurd area, several fire tenders rushed to spot | Watch

A massive fire erupted in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Friday afternoon. As per initial reports, at least 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the fire site. The administration has declared it a level-3 fire.

New Delhi Updated on: February 05, 2021 16:22 IST
Massive fire erupts at Mumbai's Mankhurd area.

A massive fire erupted in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Friday afternoon. As per initial reports, at least 19 fire tenders have been rushed to the fire site. The administration has declared it a level-3 fire.

The blaze erupted in the scrap yard. The area is densely populated due to the presence of slums. Efforts to douse the flames are underway. More to follow.

(With inputs from Dinesh, India TV)

