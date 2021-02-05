Massive fire erupts at Mumbai's Mankhurd area, several fire tenders rushed to spot | Watch

Image Source : INDIA TV Massive fire erupts at Mumbai's Mankhurd area.

A massive fire erupted in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Friday afternoon. As per initial reports, at least 19 fire tenders have been rushed to the fire site. The administration has declared it a level-3 fire.

The blaze erupted in the scrap yard. The area is densely populated due to the presence of slums. Efforts to douse the flames are underway. More to follow.

#WATCH I Maharashtra: A fire has broken out at a godown in Mankhurd area of Mumbai; no injuries reported so far. pic.twitter.com/LtaRkvaVty — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

(With inputs from Dinesh, India TV)

Latest India News