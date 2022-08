Indian American teenager Aarya Walvekar from Virginia has been crowned Miss India USA 2022 at the annual pageant held in New Jersey. An aspiring actress Aarya (18), said, "It has been my childhood dream to see myself on the silver screen and work in films and TV." Her hobbies include exploring new places, cooking and debating, she said. Saumya Sharma, a second-year premedical student at the University of Virginia, was declared first runner up and Sanjana Chekuri of New Jersey was the second runner up.