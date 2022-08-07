India reports 18,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases jumps to 1,34,933

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights An increase of 140 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

According to ICMR, 87,79,24,743 samples have been tested up to August 6 for COVID-19

The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,26,689

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 18,738 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (August 7), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,34,84,110.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 1,34,933, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,34,793.

Active cases:

An increase of 140 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,689. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing :

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,79,24,743 samples have been tested up to August 6 for COVID-19. Of these 3,72,910 samples were tested on Saturday.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Maharashtra reported 1,931 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and nine fatalities, taking the tally to 80,57,920 and the toll to 1,48,138, the state health department said. A day before, the state had reported 2,024 infections and five fatalities due to COVID-19.

It also said 14 patients of BA.5 and 35 patients of BA.2.75 sub-variants have been found in the state from July 20 to 28. "Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway," the health department report said.

The tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients has risen to 272 and of BA.2.75 patients to 234. Maharashtra is now left with 11,875 active cases, including 3,036 patients from Pune.

The current case positivity rate stands at 4.77 per cent. Of the 1,931 fresh cases, the highest 762 are from the Mumbai circle, followed by 456 in the Pune circle, 275 in the Nagpur circle, 143 in the Nashik circle, 112 in the Latur circle, 79 in the Akola circle, 77 in the Kolhapur circle, and 27 in the Aurangabad circle, it stated.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 40 1 10319 9 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1670 117 2317034 330 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 348 19 65552 51 296 4 Assam 4426 319 729054 935 8022 5 Bihar 1020 3 831371 227 12285 1 6 Chandigarh 831 48 95242 157 1171 7 Chhattisgarh 3371 142 1151480 631 14079 4 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 25 1 11524 3 4 9 Delhi 7349 473 1933427 1837 26328 1 10 Goa* 993 19 248100 125 3855 11 Gujarat 6029 37 1243489 928 10975 12 Haryana 4497 400 1019967 507 10647 13 Himachal Pradesh 5081 146 295181 831 4174 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5261 128 459004 668 4776 15 Jharkhand 938 18 434606 207 5328 1 16 Karnataka 11355 48 3966739 1741 40156 1 17 Kerala*** 11103 683 6647037 1787 70557 1 18 Ladakh 110 13 28645 10 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1393 8 1038941 240 10760 2 21 Maharashtra 11875 31 7897907 1953 148138 9 22 Manipur 276 21 136916 51 2136 3 23 Meghalaya 706 17 93551 80 1610 1 24 Mizoram 1286 3 232083 145 711 25 Nagaland 65 3 34998 11 772 26 Odisha 6058 835 1302941 9146 1 27 Puducherry 727 51 168875 135 1967 28 Punjab** 11735 417 747101 17828 1 29 Rajasthan 3016 409 1284057 191 9589 30 Sikkim 559 39 41641 119 474 31 Tamil Nadu 10261 337 3503347 1431 38033 32 Telangana 6219 199 815030 851 4111 33 Tripura 780 137 105604 210 935 1 34 Uttarakhand 2587 82 434501 212 7717 35 Uttar Pradesh 4612 369 2078790 536 23574 36 West Bengal 8331 675 2068693 1409 21393 4 Total# 134933 140 43484110 18558 526689 32 ***Kerala: Additionally, 08 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

