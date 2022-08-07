India reports 18,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases jumps to 1,34,933

Highlights
- An increase of 140 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 87,79,24,743 samples have been tested up to August 6 for COVID-19
- The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,26,689
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 18,738 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (August 7), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,34,84,110.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 1,34,933, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,34,793.
Active cases:
An increase of 140 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,689. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ALSO READ: Biden tests negative for Covid, to isolate till 2nd test turns negative
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,79,24,743 samples have been tested up to August 6 for COVID-19. Of these 3,72,910 samples were tested on Saturday.
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Maharashtra reported 1,931 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and nine fatalities, taking the tally to 80,57,920 and the toll to 1,48,138, the state health department said. A day before, the state had reported 2,024 infections and five fatalities due to COVID-19.
It also said 14 patients of BA.5 and 35 patients of BA.2.75 sub-variants have been found in the state from July 20 to 28. "Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway," the health department report said.
The tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients has risen to 272 and of BA.2.75 patients to 234. Maharashtra is now left with 11,875 active cases, including 3,036 patients from Pune.
The current case positivity rate stands at 4.77 per cent. Of the 1,931 fresh cases, the highest 762 are from the Mumbai circle, followed by 456 in the Pune circle, 275 in the Nagpur circle, 143 in the Nashik circle, 112 in the Latur circle, 79 in the Akola circle, 77 in the Kolhapur circle, and 27 in the Aurangabad circle, it stated.
ALSO READ: Delhi records 2,311 fresh Covid cases today, positivity rate rises to 13.84%
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|40
|1
|10319
|9
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1670
|117
|2317034
|330
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|348
|19
|65552
|51
|296
|4
|Assam
|4426
|319
|729054
|935
|8022
|5
|Bihar
|1020
|3
|831371
|227
|12285
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|831
|48
|95242
|157
|1171
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3371
|142
|1151480
|631
|14079
|4
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|25
|1
|11524
|3
|4
|9
|Delhi
|7349
|473
|1933427
|1837
|26328
|1
|10
|Goa*
|993
|19
|248100
|125
|3855
|11
|Gujarat
|6029
|37
|1243489
|928
|10975
|12
|Haryana
|4497
|400
|1019967
|507
|10647
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|5081
|146
|295181
|831
|4174
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5261
|128
|459004
|668
|4776
|15
|Jharkhand
|938
|18
|434606
|207
|5328
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|11355
|48
|3966739
|1741
|40156
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|11103
|683
|6647037
|1787
|70557
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|110
|13
|28645
|10
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1393
|8
|1038941
|240
|10760
|2
|21
|Maharashtra
|11875
|31
|7897907
|1953
|148138
|9
|22
|Manipur
|276
|21
|136916
|51
|2136
|3
|23
|Meghalaya
|706
|17
|93551
|80
|1610
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|1286
|3
|232083
|145
|711
|25
|Nagaland
|65
|3
|34998
|11
|772
|26
|Odisha
|6058
|835
|1302941
|9146
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|727
|51
|168875
|135
|1967
|28
|Punjab**
|11735
|417
|747101
|17828
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|3016
|409
|1284057
|191
|9589
|30
|Sikkim
|559
|39
|41641
|119
|474
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|10261
|337
|3503347
|1431
|38033
|32
|Telangana
|6219
|199
|815030
|851
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|780
|137
|105604
|210
|935
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2587
|82
|434501
|212
|7717
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4612
|369
|2078790
|536
|23574
|36
|West Bengal
|8331
|675
|2068693
|1409
|21393
|4
|Total#
|134933
|140
|43484110
|18558
|526689
|32
|***Kerala: Additionally, 08 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.