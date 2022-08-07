Sunday, August 07, 2022
     
India reports 18,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases jumps to 1,34,933

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have increased to 1,34,933, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 07, 2022 9:12 IST
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • An increase of 140 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 87,79,24,743 samples have been tested up to August 6 for COVID-19
  • The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,26,689

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 18,738 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (August 7), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,34,84,110.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 1,34,933, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,34,793.

Active cases:

An increase of 140 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,689. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,79,24,743 samples have been tested up to August 6 for COVID-19. Of these 3,72,910 samples were tested on Saturday.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Maharashtra reported 1,931 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and nine fatalities, taking the tally to 80,57,920 and the toll to 1,48,138, the state health department said. A day before, the state had reported 2,024 infections and five fatalities due to COVID-19.

It also said 14 patients of BA.5 and 35 patients of BA.2.75 sub-variants have been found in the state from July 20 to 28. "Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway," the health department report said.

The tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients has risen to 272 and of BA.2.75 patients to 234. Maharashtra is now left with 11,875 active cases, including 3,036 patients from Pune.

The current case positivity rate stands at 4.77 per cent. Of the 1,931 fresh cases, the highest 762 are from the Mumbai circle, followed by 456 in the Pune circle, 275 in the Nagpur circle, 143 in the Nashik circle, 112 in the Latur circle, 79 in the Akola circle, 77 in the Kolhapur circle, and 27 in the Aurangabad circle, it stated.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 40 10319 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1670 117  2317034 330  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 348 19  65552 51  296  
4 Assam 4426 319  729054 935  8022  
5 Bihar 1020 831371 227  12285
6 Chandigarh 831 48  95242 157  1171  
7 Chhattisgarh 3371 142  1151480 631  14079
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 25 11524 4  
9 Delhi 7349 473  1933427 1837  26328
10 Goa* 993 19  248100 125  3855  
11 Gujarat 6029 37  1243489 928  10975  
12 Haryana 4497 400  1019967 507  10647  
13 Himachal Pradesh 5081 146  295181 831  4174
14 Jammu and Kashmir 5261 128  459004 668  4776  
15 Jharkhand 938 18  434606 207  5328
16 Karnataka 11355 48  3966739 1741  40156
17 Kerala*** 11103 683  6647037 1787  70557
18 Ladakh 110 13  28645 10  228  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 1393 1038941 240  10760
21 Maharashtra 11875 31  7897907 1953  148138
22 Manipur 276 21  136916 51  2136
23 Meghalaya 706 17  93551 80  1610
24 Mizoram 1286 232083 145  711  
25 Nagaland 65 34998 11  772  
26 Odisha 6058 835  1302941   9146
27 Puducherry 727 51  168875 135  1967  
28 Punjab** 11735 417  747101   17828
29 Rajasthan 3016 409  1284057 191  9589  
30 Sikkim 559 39  41641 119  474  
31 Tamil Nadu 10261 337  3503347 1431  38033  
32 Telangana 6219 199  815030 851  4111  
33 Tripura 780 137  105604 210  935
34 Uttarakhand 2587 82  434501 212  7717  
35 Uttar Pradesh 4612 369  2078790 536  23574  
36 West Bengal 8331 675  2068693 1409  21393
Total# 134933 140  43484110 18558  526689 32 
***Kerala: Additionally, 08 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

 

