Arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee has been "non-cooperating" with sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as he has "not replied" to most of their questions in connection with the probe into a school job scam, an officer of the central agency said on Monday. The suspended Trinamool Congress leader has "remained silent most of the time" during the questioning about a conspiracy that he referred to while speaking to journalists at ESI Hospital at Joka where he was taken for a medical check up, the ED official said.