Breaking News, August 27 | LIVE Updates

Hello and welcome to India TV Digital's coverage of all the Breaking News happening across India and the world. Here is the live coverage of all the news updates as they happen.
Hello and welcome to India TV Digital's coverage of all the Breaking News happening across India and the world. Here is the live coverage of all the news updates as they happen.
Top News
Latest News
Kabul: 60 dead, over 100 injured in twin blasts near airport
Aaj Ki Baat: How suicide bombers carried out blast today near Kabul airport
Chehre Movie Review: How's the Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer film?
UK PM Boris Johnson condemns Kabul airport blasts, says helping Afghans everyone's responsibility
Taliban condemn twin blasts at Kabul airport killing over 40 amid evacuation chaos
Firing at Italian plane while taking off from Kabul International Airport
India will soon know that Taliban can run Afghanistan affairs smoothly: Taliban leader
Taliban puts Afghanistan's ex-President Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah under house arrest: Report
Chehre Movie: Release Date, Box Office, Where to Watch, HD Download and Book Ticket Online
KBC 13: Visually impaired contestant Himani Bundela becomes first crorepati of Big B's show | PROMO
Nusrat Jahan blessed with a baby boy, here's how ex-husband Nikhil Jain reacted
Bigg Boss OTT Aug 26 Highlight: Pratik Sehajpal-Zeeshan Khan's fight get out of control
Vijaya Diagnostic IPO to open on Sep 1: Check GMP, price band, lot size, other details
Govt mulls allowing FDI in Life Insurance Corporation of India ahead of IPO
Bank of India approves Rs 3,000 crore QIP, sets floor price at Rs 66.19 per share
Good News for Google Pay users! Now you can open fixed deposits on GPay | Know how
ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Joe Root scores third ton of series as England pile misery on listless India
PSG drawn with Manchester City in Champions League group; Bayern get Barcelona
ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Joe Root notches up 23rd Test ton, breaks ex-skipper Alastair Cook's record
ENG vs IND | You can show commitment without yelling after fall of each wicket: Sunil Gavaskar
Neeraj Chopra ends 2021 season, aims to come back stronger for 'packed' 2022 calendar
iPhone 13, AirPods 3 to launch next month: Here are the speculated launch dates
Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro laptops launched in India
Planning to buy a drone? Read these new Drone Policies first
Virushka, Arjun Kapoor to Suhana Khan, latest Instagram pics of celebs you shouldn't miss!
Mrunal Thakur sets the internet on fire with photos from her latest photoshoot
Janmashtami 2021: Shilpa Shetty to Hina Khan celeb-inspired styles that will lit your festive season
Radhika Apte to Sanya Malhotra, five new-age actresses who are ruling hearts with their choices
IN PICS | US forces, Afghans bond amid rampant evacuations from Kabul
Latest Internet trend 'Milk Crate Challenge' will blow your mind, take it at your own risk
As family of six eats dinner, ceiling fan falls right in their midst. See spine chilling video
Mumbai Police's tribute to Monty Norman's 'James Bond' theme track with 'No Time To Die' twist|VIDEO
Padma Lakshmi, Mindy Kaling among others slam viral post saying Indian cuisine consists of one spice
Boycott Bollywood trends again: Fans question Rhea Chakraborty's role in Chehre, slam Karan Johar
Horoscope Aug 27: Aries will get their money back, know about other zodiac signs
Ayesha Saif Khan's Sabyasachi rose-pink wedding lehenga is every bride's dream
Vastu Tips: Avoid putting such pictures in children's study room
Resorts, hotels or home-stays, here's how to chose your workation destination