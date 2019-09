Breaking: Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR, Punjab, J&K Breaking News: Earthquake has hit Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. According to latest inputs, the tremors were felt at 4:33 pm today. The earthquake was experienced in Pakistan with a magnitude of 6.1 on Richter Scale.

delhi-ncr