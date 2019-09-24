PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Maldivian President | Live Updates

Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2019 8:44 IST
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 24, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News September 24-2019

  • September 24, 2019 8:42 AM (IST)

    Karnataka: Central Crime Branch arrests two people for betting on India vs South Africa cricket match

    Karnataka: Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru arrests two people who had placed a bet on India vs South Africa cricket match and seized Rs 41 lakhs from their possession.

  • September 24, 2019 8:00 AM (IST)

    PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Maldives in New York, United State. During this meeting, they exchanged views on how to give further impetus to India-Maldives relations.

  • September 24, 2019 7:26 AM (IST)

    PM Modi thanks Milind Deora for tweet on 'Howdy, Modi!'

    Congress leader Milind Deora on Monday received a "thank you" note from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising his speech at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston. Mr Deora, in a tweet, had called PM Modi's address a "momentous first for India's soft power diplomacy". He had also said that his friends in the US "acknowledge India's leadership in the 21st century".

    "PM Modi's Houston address was a momentous first for India's soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai (Former Minister Murli Deora) was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties. Donald Trump's hospitality and recognition of Indian-Americans' contributions makes us proud," he tweeted on Sunday.

  • September 24, 2019 6:46 AM (IST)

    India most important friend, partner of America: Senator Cornyn

    India is one of the most important friends and partners of the United States, a top American Senator said on Monday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of over 50,000 Indian Americans in Houston.

    "India is one of our most important friends and partners," Republican Senator John Cornyn said. The senior Senator from Texas is the founder and Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, which is the only country-specific caucus in the US Senate.

  • September 24, 2019 6:45 AM (IST)

    India largest regional contributor to Afghan reconstruction: Congressional report

    India, which has been the largest regional contributor to Afghan reconstruction, has not shown an inclination to pursue a deeper defence relationship with Kabul, a latest Congressional report has said.

    "India has been the largest regional contributor to Afghan reconstruction, but New Delhi has not shown an inclination to pursue a deeper defense relationship with Kabul," the Congressional Research Service (CRS) has said in its latest report on Afghanistan.

    The CRS report, titled "Afghanistan: Background and US Policy In Brief", came days ahead of President Donald Trump's scheduled meetings with the prime ministers of India and Pakistan -- Narendra Modi and Imran Khan.

  • September 24, 2019 6:36 AM (IST)

    MEA addresses media on PM Modi's US visit

    • External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had 11 bilateral meetings with Iran, Bulgaria, Turkey, Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, UAE and others. He also had a meeting with US Special Envoy on Afghanistan, says Raveesh Kumar.
    • PM Modi called for qualitative upgradation in the ongoing cooperation and intelligence-sharing through bilateral and regional frameworks, says A Gitesh Sharma, MEA Secretary (West) on PM Modi at Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives.
    • Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump to meet at 12:15 pm (24th September), New York time, says MEA
    • PM suggested institutionalising counter-terrorism cooperation at multilateral level. PM said terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms, for this objective to be realised we need to avoid politicization of mechanisms like UN listings and FATF, says MEA Secretary (West)
    • PM called for global solidarity and readiness against terrorism in the same way the world has shown solidarity against challenges like climate change. He said a terrorist attack, anywhere in the world should be considered as terrorism, not good or bad terrorism, says MEA

