PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Maldivian President | Live Updates

Congress leader Milind Deora on Monday received a "thank you" note from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising his speech at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston. Mr Deora, in a tweet, had called PM Modi's address a "momentous first for India's soft power diplomacy". He had also said that his friends in the US "acknowledge India's leadership in the 21st century".

"PM Modi's Houston address was a momentous first for India's soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai (Former Minister Murli Deora) was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties. Donald Trump's hospitality and recognition of Indian-Americans' contributions makes us proud," he tweeted on Sunday.