PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Maldivian President | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 24, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Karnataka: Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru arrests two people who had placed a bet on India vs South Africa cricket match and seized Rs 41 lakhs from their possession.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Maldives in New York, United State. During this meeting, they exchanged views on how to give further impetus to India-Maldives relations.
It is always a delight to meet you, President @ibusolih.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2019
We exchanged views on how to give further impetus to India-Maldives relations.
Our developmental cooperation is greatly benefitting our citizens. https://t.co/UYs4KZl0ee
Congress leader Milind Deora on Monday received a "thank you" note from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising his speech at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston. Mr Deora, in a tweet, had called PM Modi's address a "momentous first for India's soft power diplomacy". He had also said that his friends in the US "acknowledge India's leadership in the 21st century".
"PM Modi's Houston address was a momentous first for India's soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai (Former Minister Murli Deora) was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties. Donald Trump's hospitality and recognition of Indian-Americans' contributions makes us proud," he tweeted on Sunday.
India is one of the most important friends and partners of the United States, a top American Senator said on Monday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of over 50,000 Indian Americans in Houston.
"India is one of our most important friends and partners," Republican Senator John Cornyn said. The senior Senator from Texas is the founder and Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, which is the only country-specific caucus in the US Senate.
India, which has been the largest regional contributor to Afghan reconstruction, has not shown an inclination to pursue a deeper defence relationship with Kabul, a latest Congressional report has said.
"India has been the largest regional contributor to Afghan reconstruction, but New Delhi has not shown an inclination to pursue a deeper defense relationship with Kabul," the Congressional Research Service (CRS) has said in its latest report on Afghanistan.
The CRS report, titled "Afghanistan: Background and US Policy In Brief", came days ahead of President Donald Trump's scheduled meetings with the prime ministers of India and Pakistan -- Narendra Modi and Imran Khan.
