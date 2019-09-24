Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Pakistan, epicentre Mirpur: USGS

5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Pakistan, epicentre Mirpur: USGS

Tremours were also felt at New Delhi, Chandigarh, Kashmir, including Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtun region.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Lahore Updated on: September 24, 2019 17:11 IST
Representative News Image

5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Pakistan, epicenter Mirpur: USGS

An earthquake rattled parts of North India and Pakistan on Tuesday. The tremors were felt around 04:35 pm.

According to United States Geological Survey earthquake of magnitude 5.8  at Richter scale strikes Mirpur, Pakistan.

More than 50 people have been reportedly injured and several trapped in Mirpur. 

As per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake struck at a location 173 km north-west of Lahore.

There have been no reports of any loss of life or property from the quake. Further details are awaited.

Tremours were also felt at New Delhi, Chandigarh, Kashmir, including Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtun region.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story8 newborn babies killed in fire in Algerian maternity hospital