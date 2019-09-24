5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Pakistan, epicentre Mirpur: USGS

5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Pakistan, epicenter Mirpur: USGS

An earthquake rattled parts of North India and Pakistan on Tuesday. The tremors were felt around 04:35 pm.

According to United States Geological Survey earthquake of magnitude 5.8 at Richter scale strikes Mirpur, Pakistan.

More than 50 people have been reportedly injured and several trapped in Mirpur.

As per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake struck at a location 173 km north-west of Lahore.

There have been no reports of any loss of life or property from the quake. Further details are awaited.

Tremours were also felt at New Delhi, Chandigarh, Kashmir, including Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtun region.