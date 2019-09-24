Photos show havoc created by deadly earthquake across Pakistan

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale has caused devastation in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir ({PoK) Mirpur. At least 4 people killed, more than 75 people wounded as powerful earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan. The tremors were also felt in parts of North India.

The USGS said the epicentre was 3 kilometres from New Mirpur city, the capital of Mirpur district and the largest city of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Photos and video show havoc created in Pakistan by an intense earthquake. Roads in Mirpur were cracked due to the intensity of the earthquake. Deputy Commissioner AJK Raja Qaiser confirmed that a woman died in an incident related to the earthquake.

The intense earthquake damaged several houses and buildings in Mirpur, while several cars fell into the deep cracks on the roads.

Here are some pictures, the video that show the devastation created by a deadly earthquake in Pakistan:

Road damage at Jehlum Pakistan due to earth quake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/mjfIQTba52 — Rizwan Buttar (@rizwanbuttar) September 24, 2019

Ya Allah pak sbko apni hifzo aman mn rkhe aaameen ! Today i felt the severest earthquake of my life. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/43NnMPVgrw — Meeم ... !!! 🌸 (@MehreenBaig6) September 24, 2019

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohitan.

