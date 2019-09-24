Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
Photos show havoc created by deadly earthquake across Pakistan

Earthquake in Pakistan: An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale has caused devastation in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir ({PoK) Mirpur. At least 4 people killed, more than 75 people wounded as powerful earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan. The tremors were also felt in parts of North India.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2019 18:35 IST
Photos show havoc created by deadly earthquake across Pakistan

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale has caused devastation in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir ({PoK) Mirpur. At least 4 people killed, more than 75 people wounded as powerful earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan. The tremors were also felt in parts of North India.

The USGS said the epicentre was 3 kilometres from New Mirpur city, the capital of Mirpur district and the largest city of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Photos and video show havoc created in Pakistan by an intense earthquake. Roads in Mirpur were cracked due to the intensity of the earthquake. Deputy Commissioner AJK Raja Qaiser confirmed that a woman died in an incident related to the earthquake.

ALSO READ: Four dead, over 76 injured as powerful earthquake strikes Mirpur, PoK

 

The intense earthquake damaged several houses and buildings in Mirpur, while several cars fell into the deep cracks on the roads. 

Here are some pictures, the video that show the devastation created by a deadly earthquake in Pakistan:

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohitan.

ALSO READ: Video: Earthquake jolts India; massive tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Amritsar, Srinagar

ALSO READ: 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Pakistan, wounds dozens in Mirpur

 

 

