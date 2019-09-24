Four dead, over 76 injured as powerful earthquake strikes Mirpur, PoK

Image Source : TWITTER 50 injured as several building collapses after 5.8 M earthquake jolts Mirpur, PoK

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck several cities in Pakistan on Tuesday evening, including Pakistan occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Mirpur. As per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake struck at a location 173 km north-west of Lahore. The tremors were also felt in parts of North India.

The USGS said the epicentre was 3 kilometres from New Mirpur city, the capital of Mirpur district and the largest city of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. At least four people were reported dead, while more than 76 were wounded in Mirpur and other areas of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Earthquake details as put by USGS: Magnitude 5.8mb

Earthquake Location: 1km SE of New Mirpur, Pakistan

Depth: 10.0 km depth

33.132°N 73.779°E

Time of earthquake: 2019-09-24 11:01:55 (UTC)

Roads in Mirpur were cracked due to the intensity of the earthquake. Deputy Commissioner AJK Raja Qaiser confirmed that a woman died in an incident related to the earthquake.

The intense earthquake damaged several houses and buildings in Mirpur, while several cars fell into the deep cracks on the roads.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohitan. Tremors were also felt in many parts of north India, including in the Delhi-NCR region.

