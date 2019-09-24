Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Video: Earthquake jolts India; massive tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Amritsar, Srinagar

News Videos

Video: Earthquake jolts India; massive tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Amritsar, Srinagar

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 24, 2019 17:27 IST ]

A massive earthquake has rocked the whole of North India including capital Delhi. Strong tremors were felt across Delhi, Amritsar, Srinagar, Shimla and many parts of India. Intial reports suggest earthquake was of magnitude 6.1 on richter scale. India TV shows video of the earthquake tremors being felt across Delhi-NCR.

The epicentre is said to be 173 km NW of Lahore in Pakistan. Earlier on September 9, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit border region of Himachal Pradesh along with some parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earthquake details as put by USGS: Magnitude 5.8mb

Earthquake Location: 1km SE of New Mirpur, Pakistan

Depth: 10.0 km depth
33.132°N 73.779°E
Time of earthquake: 2019-09-24 11:01:55 (UTC)

 

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoOMG: PM Modi, US President Donald Trump join hands against terrorism Next VideoHindustan Hamara | September 24, 2019  