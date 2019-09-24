A massive earthquake has rocked the whole of North India including capital Delhi. Strong tremors were felt across Delhi, Amritsar, Srinagar, Shimla and many parts of India. Intial reports suggest earthquake was of magnitude 6.1 on richter scale. India TV shows video of the earthquake tremors being felt across Delhi-NCR.

The epicentre is said to be 173 km NW of Lahore in Pakistan. Earlier on September 9, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit border region of Himachal Pradesh along with some parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earthquake details as put by USGS: Magnitude 5.8mb

Earthquake Location: 1km SE of New Mirpur, Pakistan

Depth: 10.0 km depth

33.132°N 73.779°E

Time of earthquake: 2019-09-24 11:01:55 (UTC)