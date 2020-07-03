Image Source : FILE Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan; epicentre in Gurugram's Haryana

BREAKING NEWS: An earthquake hit Delhi-NCR at 7.01 pm today. The magnitude of the quake was measured to be 4.5 on the Richter Scale. The epicenter of the earthquake was traced 63 kilometers southwest of Haryana's Gurugram. No immediate damage or casualties were reported. Tremors were also felt in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

India is divided into four seismic zones — II, III, IV and V -- according to increasing intensity and frequency of earthquakes.

Over the past two months, Delhi has felt a number of earthquakes. On Wednesday, URJA, an umbrella body of resident welfare organisations in the city, on Wednesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, offering its support to help monitor the implementation of structural safety norms in the national capital.

Back in June, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) began identifying structures to ensure the seismic stability of high-rise buildings in the national capital. It also issued notices to groups and insitutions to submit structural audit reports. About 77 notices were issued to authorities at schools and residential group housing societites and institutions, asking them to submit structural audit reports. The Delhi High Court had on June 18 pulled up the AAP government and municipal bodies for non-implementation of an action plan for ensuring seismic stability of buildings in the national capital

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage