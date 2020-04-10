Another Indore doctor dies of coronavirus

Image Source : PTI File

Another doctor from Madhya Pradesh's Indore died of the coronavirus on Friday. This comes just a day after a doctor in Indore succumbed to the disease. The victim doctor has been identified as Om Prakash Chauhan who was treating multiple patients at his private clinic. Dr. Chauhan was found having symptoms of the coronavirus, following which he was rushed to Suyash Hospital. The doctors did not see any improvement in his health despite treatment. His condition continued to deteriorate. He was later taken to Aurobindo Hospital where he died this morning.

Earlier on Thursday, a 62-year-old coronavirus-infected doctor died in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh. The victim was a general physician who breathed his last at a private hospital Thursday morning. It was the first case of a doctor succumbing to coronavirus infection in Madhya Pradesh.

ALSO READ | Indore doctor who tested coronavirus positive, dies

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News