Indore doctor who tested coronavirus positive, dies

Image Source : AP Doctors interact with people at a slum area during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in India.

A doctor who was tested coronavirus positive in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has died, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 in the district to 22 while confirmed cases have surged to 213, informed Public Relations Officer of the MGM Medical College in Indore. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases in the state have reached to 229 including 13 deaths. However, no infected patient in the state has so far recovered from the deadly virus.

A doctor who tested positive for COVID19 passes away, taking the death toll in Indore to 22. Total number of positive cases in Indore are 213: PRO, MGM Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

Indore has turned into a major coronavirus hotspot as out of the 229 total coronavirus cases in Madhya, 213 have been reported from the district including the most number of coronavirus fatalities in the state. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 76 new coronavirus cases have surfaced in the state including 7 deaths out of which 6 were reported from Indore alone. Out of the 76 new cases, Indore reported 40 cases, Bhopal 11, Badwani 11, Khandwa 5, Ujjain 2, Chindwara 2, Raisen 1, Vidisha 1, Jabalpur 1, Muraina 1 and Dhar also registered 1 new case.

