Breaking: 10 of a family test coronavirus positive in Bihar; total rises to 51

Coronavirus cases in Bihar have risen to 51 as 12 new cases have come to light today. As per reports, 10 of a family have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Earlier, 4 cases in Siwan were reported. New cases have come to light from Begusarai and Siwan districts of Bihar.

Earlier, a 38-year-old man with a travel history to Delhi had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. State epidemiologist Ragini Mishra said the patient hailed from Nawada, becoming the first person from the central Bihar district to test positive.

Addressing a press conference, Information and Public Relations Department secretary Anupam Kumar said the total number of samples tested till Wednesday afternoon was at 4,699.

The number of COVId-19 cases in India has notched up to 5,734 including 166 deaths.

