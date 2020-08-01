Amar Singh dies at 64 after prolonged illness, condolences pour in

Image Source : INDIA TV Amar Singh dies at 64

BREAKING NEWS: Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh died at the age of 64 on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months now. He is survived by wife Pankaja and twin daughters. Back in 2013, Amar Singh had suffered kidney failure in Dubai. He returned to political life by 2016. Earlier in March 2020 when rumors surfaced about Amar Singh's death, the former Samajwadi Party leader had said: "Tiger Zinda Hai."

5:03 PM:

We are deeply sorry at the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Shri #AmarSingh.



We express our condolences to his family and loved ones. May God give them strength in this time of grief.

4:43 PM: BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain pays tributes to Amar Singh. "No matter which party he belonged to, he had good relations with everybody."

4:40 PM: Kalraj Mishra expresses sorrow on Amar Singh's death. He will be remembered for all his contributions. "We had very close relations. This is a personal loss for me."

4:37 PM: Amar Singh was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore

4:33 PM: Veteran politician Amar Singh has died at 64

Amar Singh passes away: A brief lookback

Amar Singh was the general secretary of the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Rajya Sabha. On January 2010, he resigned from all the posts of the Samajwadi Party and was later expelled by chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on February 2, 2010. He spent a brief period in judicial custody in 2011, and finally retired from politics. In 2016, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha with support from Samajwadi Party. He was reinstated as one of the general secretaries of the party in October 2016.

