Bollywood actor Sonu Sood testifies in special MCOCA court over Ravi Pujari extortion case

In 2014, Ravi Pujari had targeted ‘Happy New Year' cast and crew ever since its producer Karim Morani turned down his wish to organize the SLAM concert for his close friend.

JP Singh JP Singh @jayprakashindia
Mumbai Published on: December 14, 2021 14:12 IST
Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood on Tuesday recorded his statement as a witness in a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court over Ravi Pujari extortion case. 

In 2014, Sonu Sood had received threats from underworld don Ravi Pujari. Sood soon filed a complaint and immediately sought the police protection. Ravi Pujari was targeting ‘Happy New Year' cast and crew ever since its producer Karim Morani turned down his wish to organize the SLAM concert for his close friend.

Ravi Pujari has as many as 49 cases registered against his name at various Mumbai police stations, and was extradited to India from Senegal in West Africa in February last year after being on the run for several years, and was lodged in a jail in Bengaluru.

