J-K: Blast near International Border in Kathua, no injuries reported

Kathua: A blast took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Hiranagar on Wednesday night. Following the blast a massive search operation has been launched in the area. According to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh, a blast was heard near Border Police Post Sanyal near International Border under Hiranagar Police Station in the Kathua district.

Following the incident, the police team by SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh rushed to the site and started a search operation. The official further said no injury has been reported so far. As per the preliminary search it has observed that no movement of any article or human being has been found.

No possibility of infiltration

However, SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh ruled out any possibility of infiltration across the border. He also said that further investigation will be launched in the morning. “We received information that there has been a blast here. The villagers told us that it was a very loud explosion. A search operation was launched and the exact location has been traced. The bomb disposal squad has collected the samples. Search operation will be conducted in the morning also,” said SSP Kathua.

Panic among the villagers

A local resident Ram Lal Kalia who is living in the Sanyal village said that the blast created panic among the villagers. Further investigation is underway.



