Government's budget caters to interests of poor, says PM Modi at BJP's parliamentary meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the interests of the poor have been at the centre of every budget presented by his government. Attending the BJP parliamentary meeting, Modi asked his party workers to not show any complacency and reach out to the people on the ground.

The BJP's weekly meeting takes place every Tuesday when the House is in function. Modi also lauded the efforts of his govt for bringing in the budget at a difficult time.

The PM further went on to say that no one is calling it a 'chunavi budget' (budget influenced by polls) even though it is the last full-fledged budget before the next Lok Sabha polls. The interests of every section of society have driven its proposals, said Modi.

Even those who have been ideologically opposed to the party have welcomed the budget, Pralhad Joshi said.

"It is a huge responsibility on behalf of the MPs to talk about the budget to their constituency and tell people what is in the budget for them and how this budget comes in at a time when the world is going through a major economic crisis," sources said quoting the PM.

The Prime Minister also asked the MPs to organise sports meets, noting that there is a view that not many youths are involved in sports.

Foreign guests visiting India for G20 meetings have appreciated the way the country has organised them, added PM Modi. In his address, the PM also spoke about the devastating earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria and noted that India is providing all possible assistance to the countries.

An Indian team is on the way with all the assistance, said the PM. Modi recalled the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, noting the scale of the tragedy and how he can relate to the situation in these countries.

(With inputs from PTI)

