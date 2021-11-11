BJP slams Salman Khurshid for comparing Hindutva to ISIS, Boko Haram in new book

Follow us on Image Source : PTI P Chidambaram and Salman Khurshid during the release of Khurshid's book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times' in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Congress leader Salman Khurshid for comparing Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram in his new book. Senior BJP leader and IT cell chief Amit Malviya raked up the 'saffron terror' issue to say that the grand old party is drawing equivalence with Islamic jihad to get Muslim votes.

"Congress’s Salman Khurshid in his new book writes that Hindutva is similar to the jihadist Islamist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram. What else can we expect from someone whose party coined the term Saffron terror just to draw equivalence with Islamic jihad, to get Muslim votes?" Malviya tweeted.

Reacting to Khurshid's statement, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "This reflects the true mindset of Congress. They try to legitimise the radical elements of ISIS by creating an artificial equivalence with Hindus."

Khurshid in the chapter called 'The Saffron Sky' of the book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times' has compared Hindutva to ISIS and Boko Haram. "Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years," he states in his new book on page number 113.

Meanwhile, a criminal complaint has been filed against Salman Khurshid in Delhi. The complaint was filed by Vivek Garg, a Delhi-based lawyer. He has urged the police to lodge a case against the Congress leader for 'defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism'.

READ MORE: Savarkar wasn't religious, had no problem in consuming beef: Digvijaya Singh

Latest India News