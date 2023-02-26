BJP replies to Rahul Gandhi: 'At least Congress confessed Centre's achievements in JK'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP replies to Rahul Gandhi: Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised questions about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) took a jibe at Gandhi's statement and claimed he has acknowledged what the Centre has achieved following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier today, while addressing the 85th Plenary Session in Raipur, Gandhi said he had seen people hoisting tricolours at the Lal Chowk. However, recalling his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi alleged BJP had forced the youths to indulge in hyper-nationalism, but when he entered the valley, youths had willfully hoisted the national flags.

India is a bright star

Countering the allegations levelled by the Congress leader, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, "For the first time, Rahul Gandhi has acknowledged what the Modi govt has achieved. He reached Jammu and Kashmir during his yatra and saw the tricolours all around."

Further, he took a dig at Gandhi's statement where he said India's positioning has deteriorated in the BJP government Patra said called the country "a bright star" and added "Irrespective of their negative politics, the world has realised the potential of India. Therefore, Rahul Gandhi should not worry about India."

"After 52 years Rahul Gandhi realised his responsibilities. Though Kharge is president but whole Plenary session seems to be headed by the Gandhi family. India is a bright spot & Rahul Gandhi shouldn't worry about the country. He should first learn about the country," said Patra.

Savarkar's ideology is to bow before mighty'

Without naming External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Gandhi pointed out questions on a recent podcast with the news agency ANI, where the minister had said "China is a stronger economy then how will we fight against them".

"EAM said in an interview that India has a smaller economy than China, so how can we fight them? Was our economy very big when we were fighting with the Britishers," said the Congress MP. "I don't want to name the Indian minister who had in an interview raised questions on the valour of the Indian Army. This is the model of Savarkar and the RSS to bow before the almighty," noted Rahul.

In a reply, Patra said, "In 2013, AK Antony said, "I will not be hesitant to accept the truth. For 70 long years, the policy of India had been 'under-developed borders are the safest places' because China is powerful. This statement proves the cowardice of the then govt."

