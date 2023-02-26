'Received messages from Bharat Mata & my arrogance...'- Rahul Gandhi addresses Congress' plenary session

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Raipur: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Chhatisgarh's capital, Raiput, addressed the party delegates on the third and final day of the party's plenary session on Sunday.

While addressing a gathering, Gandhi shared the memories that he cherished during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and recounted how he used to walk miles even though he was suffering from severe pain.

He asserted that he had arrogance about his good health and added it was totally ruined during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' when he encountered severe leg pain. "I used to be an arrogant person, especially, when it comes to my health. However, it was totally ruined after he started Bharat Jodo Yatra. I used to receive messages from Bharat Mata and that gave me strength," he said.

While addressing a cheering crowd in front of his mother, Sonia Gandhi, he also recounted how his family had a hard time when they were told to vacate their official house. He linked the incident with the Bharat Jodo Yatra when the Congress leader had to move away from his house for more than four months.

