'Recognise faces who...': BJP's poster jibe at Opposition leaders for refusing Ram Mandir invitation

Follow us on Image Source : @BJP4INDIA BJP slams Opposition leaders for refusing Ram Mandir's invitation.

Ram Mandir: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at the Opposition leaders for refusing the invitation to attend the Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

The saffron party shared a poster on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, saying "recognise the faces who rejected the invitation for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony... I.N.D.I.A bloc's against Sanatan."

The poster shows Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury.

Ever since the Congress party declined the invitation, several BJP leaders have targeted the party.

Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore says, "What can be expected from a party that did not even believe in the existence of Lord Ram? It had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court that Ram Setu and Lord Ram were fictitious... Religious conversions occur wherever they rule and funding comes from outside. Who was talking about finishing Sanatana Dharma? Their INDI Alliance. I have given you the evidence of their mindset. What can be expected from them?"

"This decision is an insult to the Hindu society...," said Union Minister V Muraleedharan as Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declined the invitation to 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple.

"We are also happy that Ram Temple is being built in Ayodhya. A temple is for everyone, no permission or invitation is required to visit a temple. We will go there later. It's not good to use this for political benefit. It is becoming like an RSS-BJP event and this is why we are not going," said Dinesh Gundu Rao.

"The VHP had given the Congress party a golden opportunity to reduce its sin by extending their leadership an invitation to attend the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Mahotsava. Although, in my humble view, they did not deserve such an invitation at the first place for their views against the Ram Mandir from the very beginning," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya to have 'Ramayana spiritual forest' depicting Lord Ram's journey during exile period