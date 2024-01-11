Ayodhya to have 'Ramayana spiritual forest' depicting Lord Ram's journey during exile period

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Projected image of Sarayu river ghats as per Ayodhya Master Plan

Ayodhya: Devotees visiting Ayodhya will soon have the opportunity to know more about Lord Ram's 14-year exile, as a new attraction named the "Ramayana Spiritual Forest" is set to be established on the banks of the Sarayu river in the temple town.

The ecological forest, designed to resemble an open-air museum depicting the intricate narrative of the Ramayana, constitutes an integral aspect of the Ayodhya Master Plan.

Eco-friendly forest on theme of Ramayana

Dikshu Kukreja, the master planner of the Ayodhya redevelopment project said, "Sarayu river along with Lord Ram, Ramayana and Ayodhya have been an inevitable part of Hinduism. The proposed spiritual forest is an extension of the riverfront designed to be an eco-friendly forest developed on the theme of Ramayana, specifically depicting Shri Ram's journey during the Vanvaas (exhile) period."

Notably, the first phase of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is nearing completion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in its consecration ceremony on January 22.

"Envisioned to providing an experience of Ram's exile period in an ecological forest, it is expected to attract not only devotees but also tourists and nature enthusiasts, fostering a harmonious blend of spirituality, culture, and environmental conservation," said Kukreja.

He further said that the development of this ecological forest on the banks of the Sarayu river promises to be a cultural landmark, preserving and celebrating the rich heritage associated with Ayodhya and the Ramayana.

Ayodhya Master Plan

As per the master plan, the comprehensive redevelopment of Ayodhya is slated to be completed in 10 years, involving an investment exceeding Rs 85,000 crore to enhance the holy city.

Noteworthy features of this plan encompass the creation of grand entry points known as Ram dwars with traditional stone facades, a focus on diverse accommodation options through homestays and dharamshalas, and the establishment of the Ramayana Spiritual Forest to offer an immersive cultural experience.

"The development of the Ramayana spiritual forest is underway through a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme," Kukreja said.

The "Bhraman Path," a road project in Ayodhya, aims to connect the Saryu River with the Ram Temple. This initiative bears similarity to the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi. Following the Ram Path, Bhakti Path, and Ram Janmabhoomi Path, the Bhraman Path will be the fourth road project in Ayodhya.

"The plan aims at leveraging tourism as engineer of growth to create regional economic development and epicentre of employment generation by facilitating long term growth and development of tourism industry," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

