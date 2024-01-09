CISF assumes security responsibility for Ayodhya airport: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Ayodhya: Newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has officially taken charge of security duties at Ayodhya airport, according to insider sources. The move aims to enhance the overall security infrastructure and protocols at the airport in Ayodhya.

Earlier, in anticipation of the grand opening of the Ayodhya Ram Temple complex, a dedicated special task force from the Uttar Pradesh Police was assigned the crucial duty of ensuring comprehensive security. The vast temple complex, covering 70 acres, is scheduled to be unveiled to the public after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

The specialised task force will be responsible for securing various facets of the temple premises, including the primary complex constructed in the traditional Nagara architectural style. The main structure boasts dimensions of 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and a towering height of 161 feet.

This move is a strategic step to bolster security measures for the significant religious site, ensuring the safety of devotees and the preservation of the revered temple. The Supreme Court's landmark verdict in 2019 settled a long-standing temple-mosque dispute, affirming the construction of the Ram temple at the contested location and directing the allocation of an alternative five-acre plot for a mosque. The UP Police Special Task Force's involvement underscores the paramount importance of safeguarding the historic and culturally significant Ayodhya Ram Temple.

