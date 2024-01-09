Ram Mandir's first gold gate installed ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. See photo

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A view of the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya: The first of the 13 gates made of gold has been installed in the Ram Temple, ahead of the consecration ceremony on January 22.

A total of 13 such gates will be installed in the grand temple in next three days. Ayodhya is being revamped and beautified for the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha later this month.

A couple of days ago, idols of lion, elephant, Lord Hanuman and Garun Dev were placed at the entrance of the Ram Temple.

The UP government is also planning in a big way to mark this historic occasion. Orders have been issued to the administration to specially emphasise on cleanliness and start a cleanliness campaign in the city on January 14.

Image Source : INDIA TVFirst gate made of gold has been installed in Ram Mandir.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi government has also asked officials to decorate government buildings in the state and make arrangements for fireworks.

At the same time, many new infrastructure projects are underway to give Ayodhya a complete makeover. The city has already got its new international airport and a revamped railway station.

A total of 7,000 guests have been invited to attend Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha on January 22. PM Modi, CM Yogi will also attend the event.

In the coming years, more than three lakh people are expected to visit Ayodhya daily and the planning for the temple town has been done after studying similar examples abroad, including Vatican City, Cambodia, Jerusalem, as also places in India, such as Tirupati and Amritsar, according to Dikshu Kukreja, the master planner behind the project.

Efficient land use, minimum congestion, a focus on dharamshalas (inns) and homestays, upgrading the infrastructure while retaining the historical and cultural character of the city are some of the highlights of the plan prepared by Kukreja, the managing principal of CP Kukreja Architects.

ALSO READ | No sale of liquor in UP on Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha day, Yogi govt issues order

ALSO READ | Ram Mandir Ceremony Ayodhya: All educational institutions in UP to remain closed on Jan 22