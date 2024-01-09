No sale of liquor in UP on Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha day, Yogi govt issues order

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: A dry day has been declared by the Uttar Pradesh government on January 22, the day when Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha will take place. According to reports Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered not to allow the sale of liquor in the state on January 22.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to declare holiday in educational institutions in the state on January 22 in view of the emotional connection of the common people with the consecration ceremony of the much-awaited new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhyadham. Terming this special occasion as a 'national festival', the Chief Minister has said that liquor shops should be kept closed in the state on January 22.

Along with dry day, non-vegetarian food shops will also remain closed in the state, the government has issued an order.

Decorate government buildings, make arrangements for fireworks, UP govt to officials

The Yogi government has instructed officials to decorate government buildings ahead of Ram Temple's consecration ceremony and also asked to make arrangements for fireworks.

CM Yogi emphasis on cleanliness

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has instructed officials to make sure that no compromise is made on cleanliness and security in the state.

The government has instructed officials to make proper arrangements for VVIPSs. In addition to this, tourists guides should be deployed in Ayodhya city.

The Chief Minister said that cleanliness is a very important subject in hospitality. Take public cooperation in this. There should be no dust or filth on major roads or streets like Dharma Path, Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path, Ram Path. Dustbins should be placed at various places. There should be arrangements for waste management. Currently, more than 3,800 sanitation workers are deployed, the number of employees should be increased by 1,500 more.

He also emphasised on making Ayodhya a polythene free city and asked officials to run special campaign related to cleanliness in the city from January 14.

The Chief Minister said that this historic program of Pran-Pratishtha is an occasion of joy, pride and self-satisfaction for crores of Sanatan believers... Deepotsav will be celebrated at Har Dev Temple in the evening on January 22. Every Sanatan believer will welcome Ramlala by lighting the Ramjyoti in their homes/establishments.

