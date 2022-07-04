BJP leader Kapil Mishra receives death threat email

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Kapil Mishra

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Monday took to Twitter to inform that he had received a death threat email from someone named Akbar Alam.

In the subject of the mail, Mishra received "Kapil Mishra aatankwadi tum ko jyada din tak jeene nahin denge mere aadmi ka ban gaya hai planning tum ko goli marne ke liye."

The text translates to, "Kapil Mishra, terrorist, we will not let you live. My men had planned already to shoot you."

The BJP leader tagged the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and notified about the email.

On Saturday, the BJP leader met the family members of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor who was brutally hacked to death in Rajasthan's Udaipur, and announced a financial help of Rs 1 crore collected through a fundraising initiative.

After paying floral tributes to Kanhaiya Lal and meeting his family at his residence, Mishra told reporters that he had set a target of collecting Rs 1 crore through the fundraiser but Rs 1 crore 70 lakh have already been collected and people are still contributing.

He said that Rs 1 crore will be transferred to the family of Kanhaiya Lal which will be used in repaying home loan and for expenditure of studies of his sons.

Mishra said that Rs 25 lakh will be given to Ishwar, who was also present in Kanhaiya Lal's shop and sustained injuries.

