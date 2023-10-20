BJP's Central Election Committee holds meeting to finalise candidates' list for upcoming Assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with NJP president JP Nadda

Assembly elections 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee on Friday is holding a meeting to finalise its candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. The meeting was conducted amid indications that the party's top brass may field Union ministers in Rajasthan as it did in Madhya Pradesh. There are speculations that some Union ministers, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, may be fielded in the Rajasthan polls.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also arrived to attend the meeting. So far, the saffron party has declared 41 candidates, including seven MPs, for the Rajasthan Assembly elections and 136 candidates for Madhya Pradesh.

BJP's top leadership held several meetings

The national leadership held hectic parleys with state leaders from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana in the last couple of days to address regional concerns and narrow down the list of probable. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda among other CEC members brainstormed to finalise the candidates.

Upcoming Assembly elections

The Election Commission has announced that the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17. Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.

ALSO READ: BJP may win absolute majority with 125 seats in Rajasthan Assembly polls: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Latest India News