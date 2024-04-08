Former Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, set to join Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Union Minister Birender Singh

LoK Sabha Elections 2024: Prominent BJP leader in Haryana and former Union minister Birender Singh has announced his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and stated that he will be joining the Congress party.

Singh's decision to join the Congress comes a month after his son, Brijendra Singh, resigned from the Lok Sabha and left the BJP to join the Congress party as well.

Last month, Brijendra Singh, Hisar MP and Birender Singh's son, resigned from the primary membership of the BJP and had joined the grand old party. The Hisar MP announced his resignation on social media platform X citing 'compelling political reasons'.

Singh joined the Congress soon after announcing the resignation from the primary membership of the BJP.

