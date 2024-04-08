Former Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, set to join Congress

Monday, April 08, 2024
     
The move comes after his son Brijendra Singh who is the sitting MP from Hisar resigned from Lok Sabha and the BJP and joined the Congress last month. The Hisar MP had cited "compelling political reasons."

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: April 08, 2024 15:51 IST
Lok Sabha elections 2024, Birender Singh, Haryana
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Union Minister Birender Singh

LoK Sabha Elections 2024: Prominent BJP leader in Haryana and former Union minister Birender Singh has announced his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and stated that he will be joining the Congress party.

Singh's decision to join the Congress comes a month after his son, Brijendra Singh, resigned from the Lok Sabha and left the BJP  to join the Congress party as well.

Hisar MP Brijendra Singh joins Congress

Last month, Brijendra Singh, Hisar MP and Birender Singh's son, resigned from the primary membership of the BJP and had joined the grand old party. The Hisar MP announced his resignation on social media platform X citing 'compelling political reasons'. 

Singh joined the Congress soon after announcing the resignation from the primary membership of the BJP.

The story is being updated.

