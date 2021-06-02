Bihar announces 33% reservation for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

In a major move, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced that 33% seats in state's medical and engineering colleges will be reserved for female students. The decision was taken in a virtual meeting chaired by the chief minister.

Moving forward to improve the quality of education in the state, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that his government is trying to get a bill to set up engineering and medical universities in order to better manage these institutes.

Nitish Kumar said that at least one third of the seats in the enrollment in engineering and medical colleges of the state should be reserved for girls. The Chief Minister said this would increase the number of girl students. This would be a unique thing and motivate girls more towards higher and technical education, he said.

Nitish Kumar said that engineering colleges are being opened in all the districts of the state. Many medical colleges have also been opened. The government's move is aimed at providing higher education within the state so that students do not migrate to other states to pursue higher studies.

