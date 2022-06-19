Monday, June 20, 2022
     
Bihar: Lightning strike kills 17, CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

Bhagalpur district has reported the maximum number of six deaths

PTI
Patna Published on: June 19, 2022 23:05 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Highlights

  • Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 17 persons
  • An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh has also been announced for the next of the kin of each deceased.
  • The deaths have happened since Saturday night

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 17 persons in lightning and thunderstorm-related incidents in the state.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh has also been announced for the next of the kin of each deceased.

Bhagalpur district has reported the maximum number of six deaths, followed by Vaishali (three), Banka and Khagaria (two each) and Munger, Katihar, Madhepura and Saharsa (one each).

The deaths have happened since Saturday night.

