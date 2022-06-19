Lightning strike kills 3 persons in Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/ PTI Lighting strike kills 3 persons in Chhattisgarh

Lighting killed three people in different districts of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said. Chintamani Dhankar (22), a shepherd and his herd of goats were struck by lightning in Gariaband district, while one death each was reported in Mungeli and Balodabazar-Bhatapara districts, they said.

Dhankar was grazing the goats near Sahaspur village when it started raining. He took shelter under a big tree and also directed the animals there. However, due to the lightning strike, he and 52 goats were killed on the spot, Gariaband Superintendent of Police J R Thakur said.

In Mungeli, the lightning struck when the deceased, identified as Sukhdev Khande (23), was removing weed from his field in Thakurikapa village, leaving him dead on the spot, an official said.

In another incident, a 40-year-old woman, Anita Sahu, was killed in a lightning strike when she was sowing paddy in a field in Rohasi village of Balodabazar district.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incidents and directed officials to provide compensation of Rs 4 lakh under provisions of the Revenue Book Circular (RBC) to the families of each deceased, a government statement said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Gujarat: Three killed, 1 injured in lightning strikes

ALSO READ | 33 dead in Bihar after thunderstorms, lightning; floods grip 4 districts of Assam - Top points

Latest India News