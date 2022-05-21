33 dead in Bihar after thunderstorms, lightning; floods grip 4 districts of Assam - Top points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hojai: State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel rescue people from a flood affected village

Highlights Nearly 7.12 lakh people in 29 districts of Assam are battling with floods.

At least 33 people were killed in Bihar on Friday due to lightning and thunderstorms.

Floods in Assam continue to be grim in four districts - Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar and Darrang.

Extreme weather conditions, rainfall, floods, and lightning are wreaking havoc across parts of the country. While some parts are battling scorching heat, others are swamped in rains. At least 33 people were killed in Bihar on Friday, in 16 districts due to gale storms and lightning. Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam continues to be grim in four districts - Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar and Darrang.

Here's all you need to know:

According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, nearly 7.12 lakh people in 29 districts of the state are reeling under the fury of floods.

Over 3.36 lakh people have been affected alone in Nagaon district followed by 1.66 lakh in Cachar district, 1.11 lakh in Hojai, and 52,709 in Darrang district.

Instructions have been laid out to authorities after 33 people died due to thunderstorms and lightning in Bihar. CM Nitish Kumar announced a financial aid of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of people who lost their lives in the incidents.

The Delhi NCR experienced a slight respite from the scorching heat on Friday evening, after light spells of rain, thunderstorm were seen across many areas even as east Delhi areas such as Mayur Vihar received a hailstorm too.

For Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy sky with dust storms/thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty wind (speed 30-40 kmph), towards afternoon/evening and very light drizzle at isolated places in Delhi.

Heavy downpour continued to wreak havoc in various parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru for the third day leading to a declaration of holidays for schools in some regions.

In view of heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada district for the second day, deputy commissioner K V Rajendra declared a holiday to all government, aided, unaided primary and high schools.

