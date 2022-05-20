Delhi's weather picks up as city witnesses rains, respite from scorching heatwave

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The IMD had earlier said that Delhi will experience strong surface winds on Friday

Delhi weather updates: Many parts of the national capital on Friday witnessed light showers, as the city got a respite from the scorching heatwave over the past few weeks.

The IMD had earlier said that Delhi will experience strong surface winds on Friday, and There will be strong surface winds of the speed of 20-30 kilometre per hour.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 44 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy sky and thundery developments are likely to keep the mercury in check over the subsequent three to four days.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 43.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Also Read | Good news for Delhiites! No heatwave for next four days, predicts IMD

Latest India News