Bihar implementing NRC through 'backdoor', claims Asaduddin Owaisi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Asaduddin Owaisi says Bihar implementing NRC through 'backdoor'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that the Bihar government is implementing the National Register of Citizen (NRC) through backdoor. In a tweet shared on Tuesday, Owaisi sought to remind Nitish Kumar that during election rallies in 2020 he had promised that "no one will be pushed out of the country".

"The Bihar government is implementing NRC through the backdoor. Officials are asking the general public to report 'foreign nationals' and 'illegal migrants' living nearby to the nearest police station," Owaisi tweeted in Hindi.

"Then why is the chor-door NRC being implemented?" he asked.

The Bihar government has recently issued an order wherein it has asked the public to report suspected 'illegal migrants' to the nearest police station.

The order has been issued after recently Patna High Court asked the state government to construct a separate detention centre. The HC while hearing a case related to deportation of three Bangladeshi women said that the detention centre cannot be built inside the jail and directed the government to file its response on setting up a seperate detention centre soon.

The Janata Dal (United) which is a constituent of the BJP-NDA has taken a different stand on NRC. Nitish himself has said that there is no need for NRC in the state.

READ MORE: No decision yet on nationwide NRC: Govt informs Parliament

READ MORE: TMC spreading lies about NRC, says: Amit Shah

Latest India News