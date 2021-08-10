Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE 'No decision yet on nationwide NRC': Govt informs Parliament

The government on Tuesday informed the Parliament that no decision has been taken yet on preparing a National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) for the whole country.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union minister Nityanand Rai also said that the government has decided to update the National Population Register (NPR) under the Citizenship Act, 1955, along with the first phase of Census 2021.

"Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at national level," Rai said.

So far, the NRC has been updated only in Assam. When the final list of the NRC was published in 2019, a total of 19.06 lakh of the 3.3 crore applicants were excluded, triggering a huge political row.

READ MORE: No plans to conduct NRC exercise in Bengal, CAA to be implemented: Vijayvargiya

Replying to another question, the minister said any person who is not satisfied with the outcome of the decisions of the claims and objections during the process of preparing the NRC in Assam may prefer an appeal before the designated Foreigners Tribunals within 120 days from the date of such order.

Since those excluded from the NRC in Assam are yet to exhaust all possible legal remedies available to them, the question of their nationality verification does not arise at this stage, he added.

Referring to the NPR, Rai said the government has decided to update it along with the first phase of Census 2021.

He said the demographic and other particulars of each family and individual are to be updated or collected during the exercise of updating the NPR.

"No document is to be collected during this exercise. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the update of NPR and other related field activities have been postponed," Rai said.

What is NPR

The objective of the NPR is to create a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident in the country. The database would contain demographic as well as biometric particulars.

The NPR is a register of the usual residents of the country. It is being prepared at the local (village and sub-town), sub-district, district, state and national levels under the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE: TMC spreading lies about NRC, it will have no impact on Gorkhas: Amit Shah

RELATED VIEO

Latest India News