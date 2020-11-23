Bihar: AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman 'objects' to word Hindustan in oath, insists replacing with 'Bharat'

Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar: AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman 'objects' to word Hindustan in oath

Newly elected AIMIM MLA in Bihar, Akhtarul Iman on Monday objected to the word "Hindustan" while he was administered the oath of office by Protem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi. The MLA sought Manjhi's permission to replace the word 'Hindustan' with 'Bharat' while taking the oath.

According to reports, Imam took oath in Urdu. In his affidavit, there was a reference of word 'Hindustan' to which Imam objected. It left Manjhi visibly bewildered who pointed out that as per convention those who take oath in Urdu said "Hindustan". The chair, however, permitted him to use the word Bharat.

"I had raised no objections. I had simply made a point that whenever we read the Preamble of the Constitution, in whichever language, it mentions the word Bharat. In the light of this fact I felt that since we are taking oath in the name of the Constitution, it would be proper if use the same term for the name of our country," he told reporters outside the Assembly.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and minister Pramod Kumar blasted the AIMIM legislator, saying "those having problem with 'Hindustan' should go to Pakistan".

In the just held Assembly elections, the AIMIM won five seats -- Amour, Kochadhamam, Jokihat, Baisi, and Bahadurgunj. Akhtarul Iman won from Amour in Purnia.

READ MORE: How AIMIM played spoilsport for RJD in Seemanchal

The inaugural session of 17th Bihar Assembly commenced on Monday with members being administered the oath of office by Protem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi. The ceremony was conducted at the central hall of the legislature building with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms. According to the schedule read out by Manjhi, the newly elected members will be sworn in on the first two days of the session, on November 23 and 24.

Latest India News