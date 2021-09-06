Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Will Bhowanipore witness Mamata vs Suvendu battle? Nandigram BJP MLA responds

Is Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, going to contest the Bhowanipore Assembly seat once again against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee? This question has again started to do rounds after the BJP leader's latest comments. Adhikari who was in Nadia on Sunday poked the CM again.

News agency ANI on Monday quoted Adhikari saying, "Who told you (West Bengal CM) to come to Nandigram? Now, if the party asks me to contest (from Bhowanipore), then what will happen? I defeated her (CM) by 1956 votes." During the West Bengal assembly elections held 4 months ago, Adhikari had defeated Banerjee from Nandigram assembly seat.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the date for the by-elections for three Assembly constituencies including Banerjee's stronghold Bhabanipur. The rest two are Samsergunj and Jangipur in Murshidabad district. The voting in these three constituencies will be held on September 30 and counting is scheduled for October 3.

Banerjee, who lost the polls from Nandigram, needs to get elected to the assembly to hold on to the chief minister's chair.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is not in a mood to field candidate against Banerjee in the larger interest of the Opposition unity, said a party source on Monday. WBPCC chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is likely to make a formal announcement in Kolkata.

During her meeting with Congress High Command Sonia Gandhi recently, Banerjee had emphasised the importance of Opposition unity to take on the BJP.

