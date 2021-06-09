Bhopal man claims to receive vaccination certificate even before taking the jab

Image Source : ANI Divyansh Jaiwar

A man in Bhopal has claimed that he received the vaccination certificate for Covid-19 even without taking a jab.

A bewildered Divyansh Jaiwar said that his slot for taking the vaccination shot was scheduled for May 27. "I'd booked my vaccination slot on May 27 but before going to the vaccination center I received a message on phone saying that you're vaccinated successfully," Jaiwar said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has initiated an investigation into the matter. "It's a matter of investigation. Will take action against guilty," state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang said.

Latest India News