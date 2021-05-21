Image Source : ANI Madhya Pradesh govt extends corona curfew in Bhopal till May 31

In view of the Covid situation, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday extended the 'Corona curfew' in Bhopal till May 31 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The decision to extend the curfew has been taken in a meeting of the Bhopal Crisis Management Team, news agency ANI reported.

The corona curfew, which was supposed to end on May 24, has earlier been given multiple week-long extensions since April 12. The coronavirus-induced curfew in the state capital will now be in place till May 31.

Bhopal recorded as many as 609 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally of infections to 1,16,481. The death toll increased to 895 with 11 new fatalities.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh govt announces Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia to kin of Covid second wave victims

ALSO READ: Black fungus: Madhya Pradesh govt to conduct nasal endoscopy of COVID patients

Latest India News